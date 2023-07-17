Open Menu

Traffic Police Directed For Enhanced Public Services And Convenience To Citizens

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2023 | 09:02 PM

Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad, Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer on Monday conducted inspection of various departments at the traffic headquarters in Faizabad and directed for enhanced public services and convenience to citizens

During this inspection at the traffic headquarters in Faizabad, various citizen-oriented initiatives were evaluated across different departments. The performance of the traffic staff was commended, and measures to further improve their efficiency were directed.

Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer emphasized the commitment of the Traffic Police to serve road users with professional competence. In line with the special instructions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, a particular focus was placed on digital driving licenses, the one-window hall, driving tests, and other relevant branches during a special checking at Traffic Headquarters, Faizabad.

He stressed the importance of courteous and polite interactions between officers and personnel of Islamabad Capital Police and citizens during duty, as the force is regarded as a model force across the country. To streamline the issuance of driving licenses, all necessary facilities should be provided under one roof to ensure the convenience of applicants.

Furthermore, he emphasized that driving tests should strictly adhere to merit-based evaluations, and the education team should actively promote traffic laws and road safety awareness among driving learners and the general public. The ultimate goal is to make Islamabad an accident-free city through proactive measures and awareness campaigns.

