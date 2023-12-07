Open Menu

Traffic Police Directed To Crack Down On HID Headlights

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2023 | 09:31 PM

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Traffic, Karachi Thursday instructed the Traffic Police officers to take action against vehicles using high-intensity discharge (HID) headlights

This directive came after Advocate Safeer Ali Chandio, from "The Legal Guards" legal firm, raised concerns in a letter regarding the hazards of HID headlights, urging the ban of their use due to their intense and potentially blinding glare.

Chandio highlighted the threat these lights pose to road safety, creating discomfort and stress for both drivers and pedestrians and increasing the risk of accidents.

The letter emphasized the importance of the Traffic Police Department's intervention to impose a complete ban on HID headlights within Karachi for the safety of all road users and to prevent accidents caused by their blinding effects.

