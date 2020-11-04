UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traffic Police Directed To Ensure Smooth Traffic Flow On Main Avenues Of Islamabad

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 12:50 PM

Traffic police directed to ensure smooth traffic flow on main avenues of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has been directed to ensure smooth flow of traffic at IJP Road, Srinagar (Kashmir) Highway and Islamabad Expressway and take strict action against those creating inconvenience for the road users.

While reviewing the overall performance report about traffic related issues here on Wednesday, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed directed to depute special squads at Islamabad Expressway, IJP Road, Srinagar (Kashmir) Highway and other important boulevards to ensure smooth traffic flow there.

He said that complaints about any inconvenience to people can be lodged with ITP helpline 1915 or 051-9261992-93 which would be addressed promptly.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, the SSP (Traffic) said that ITP was taking steps to ensure safe road environment in the city with maximum convenience to road users.

He said that special squads have been constituted to ensure implementation on traffic rules and also smooth traffic flow in busy areas.

He further directed to ensure traffic discipline in the city and take action against violators without any discrimination.

Meanwhile, the spokesman said that 5, 74, 539 vehicles and bikes have been fined during the current year for hampering smooth flow of traffic and involvement in over-charging, over-loading and misbehaving with passengers. He said that 1, 37,647 trucks, 33,395 pick-ups, 67,365 wagons and 54,029 cabs were fined during the period over these violations.

The police spokesman said that efforts were made to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city and cooperation of road users in crucial to overcome traffic related problems.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Vehicles Road Traffic Srinagar

Recent Stories

AJK President makes a fervent appeal for maintaini ..

2 minutes ago

Camon 16 Launches In Pakistan Unveiling The Releas ..

10 minutes ago

President Trump claims victory but decides to go t ..

12 minutes ago

Trump or Biden? Americans await results for winner ..

30 minutes ago

Trump accuses democrats of stealing Elections 2020

1 hour ago

Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia arrives in Islama ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.