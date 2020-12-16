Traffic police directed to ensure smooth traffic flow on main avenues of Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has been directed to ensure smooth flow of traffic at IJP road, Srinagar (Kashmir) Highway and Islamabad expressway and take strict action against those creating inconvenience for the road users.

While reviewing the overall performance report about traffic related issues here on Wednesday, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed directed to depute special squads at Islamabad Expressway, IJP road, Srinagar (Kashmir) Highway and other important boulevards to ensure smooth traffic flow there.

He said that complaints about any inconvenience to people can be lodged with ITP Helpline 1915 or 051-9261992-93 which would be addressed promptly.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, the SSP (Traffic) said that ITP is taking steps to ensure safe road environment in the city with maximum convenience to road users.

He said that special squads have been constituted to ensure implementation on traffic rules and also smooth traffic flow in busy areas.

He further directed to ensure traffic discipline in the city and take action against violators without any discrimination.

Meanwhile, the spokesman said that 6, 44, 296 vehicles and bikes have been fined during the current year for hampering smooth flow of traffic and involvement in over-charging, over-loading and misbehaving with passengers. He said that 1, 55,983 trucks, 39,533 pick-ups,76,035 wagons and 62,375 cabs were fined during the period over these violations.

The police spokesman said that efforts are underway to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city and cooperation of road users in crucial to overcome traffic related problems.