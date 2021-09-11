UrduPoint.com

Traffic Police Directed To Ensure Smooth Traffic Flow On Main Avenues Of Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has been directed to ensure smooth flow of traffic at IJP road, Srinagar (Kashmir) Highway and Islamabad expressway and take strict action against those creating inconvenience for the road users.

While reviewing the overall performance report about traffic related issues here on Saturday, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain directed to depute special squads at Islamabad Expressway, IJP road, Srinagar (Kashmir) Highway and other important boulevards to ensure smooth traffic flow there.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, the SSP (Traffic) said that ITP is taking steps to ensure safe road environment in the city with maximum convenience to road users.

He said that special squads have been constituted to ensure implementation on traffic rules to avoid traffic congestion in busy areas especially.

He further directed to ensure traffic discipline in the city and take action against violators without any discrimination.

The police spokesman said that efforts are underway to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city and cooperation of road users is crucial to overcome traffic related problems.

