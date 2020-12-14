UrduPoint.com
Traffic Police Distribute Corona Protective Masks

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 08:21 PM

City traffic police Monday distributed protective masks as part of the campaign launched on directives of Inspector General Police to aware people about corona protective measures

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :City traffic police Monday distributed protective masks as part of the campaign launched on directives of Inspector General Police to aware people about corona protective measures.

The masks were distributed by traffic wardens in various areas of the city including transport terminals.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Traffic Officer, Abbas Majeed Marwat said that efforts are underway to create awareness among people regarding coronavirus.

He said that steps have been taken to ensure use of protective masks by passengers and staff working in transport stands.

He said that 12000 persons have been penalised for ignoring corona protective measures adding those who ignore Standard Operating Procedures would be dealt accordingly.

