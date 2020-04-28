Traffic police distribute food package among families of martyred

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Like every year this year the City Traffic Police Tuesday distributed Traffic Martyrs Ramadan package among the heirs of traffic policemen who were martyrs in different times.

According to detail, on the directives of SSP traffic Wasim Ahmed Khalil, SP Headquarters Quaid Kamal along with other officials of the traffic police handed over the food package to the heirs of the martyred traffic policemen.

"We are distributing food package among all the heirs and family of the traffic policemen who embraced shahadat and sacrificed their lives for the motherland," SP Headquarters Quaid Kamal said.

"We cannot forget the sacrifices being rendered by our jawans and certainly supporting their families in the Holy month of Ramazan is actually pay tributes to them and they are alive in our memories," he added.

He said the officials of the City Traffic Police like every year, this year distributed food package in connection with the holy month of Ramazan. "We are always stood with the heirs of those sacrifices their lives for the just cause of protecting the motherland," he further added during distribution of food package in Traffic Headquarters Gulbahar.

He said those sacrifices the lives for the country are actually the real heroes.