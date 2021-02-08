UrduPoint.com
Traffic Police Drive Against Underage Drivers Continues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Traffic police drive against underage drivers continues

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Abbottabad police Monday continued the drive against underage drivers, wheeling and motorcyclists who are not using helmets.

On the directives of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara region, traffic police Abbottabad has started a massive campaign, seized hundreds of motorcycles and issued a challan to underage, wrong driving, without a helmet and one wheeling motorcyclists.

Abbottabad traffic police also registered several cases under 279 PPC.

Talking to journalists, SSP Traffic Warden Tariq Khan said that it is the responsibility of traffic police officers to stop underage motorcycling, one wheeling and save the lives of youth.

He also urged the masses to cooperate with the police department for the eradication of this adventure.

