Traffic police educates citizens on road safety

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The education teams of City Traffic Police Peshawar have been informing citizens about helmets and seat belts.

Following the instructions of Chief Traffic Officer Qamar Hayat Khan, SP Education Shazia Shahid and the education teams have directed citizens to ensure the use of seat belts on busy roads of the city.

Similarly, citizens, especially motorcyclists, have been informed about helmet usage and its benefits.

Chief Traffic Officer Qamar Hayat Khan has emphasized that citizens must ensure the use of seat belts and helmets while traveling to prevent casualties in case of accidents.

He mentioned that adhering to traffic rules will not only maintain traffic flow and reduce accidents but also allow citizens to reach their destinations on time. Violating traffic rules not only disrupts traffic but also displays irresponsible behavior, affecting fellow citizens. He further pointed out that these violations can lead to tragic consequences, affecting precious lives.

He urged citizens to contribute to the improvement of the city's traffic system by abiding by traffic rules and cooperating with City Traffic Police Peshawar. He stressed that citizens should comply with traffic laws to ensure the safety of their journeys.