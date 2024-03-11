Open Menu

Traffic Police Education Unit Launches Drive Against 'encroachment'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Traffic Police Education Unit launches drive against 'encroachment'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Traffic Police education Unit staff launched an awareness campaign regarding encroachment in order to maintain the smooth flow of traffic in the city on Monday.

According to official sources,the District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran, Incharge Traffic Education Unit Sajid Mehmood along with other employees visited various bazaars and markets of the city and imparted the awareness regarding encroachment to vendors having carts for ensuring the smooth traffic flow in the bazaars.

The Traffic Education Unit staff also got eliminated encroachment from the bazaars and markets which were made by the handcarts vendors and warned them to avoid setting up the encroachment again.

