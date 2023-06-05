UrduPoint.com

Traffic Police Establishes Checkpoints To Enforce New Public Transport Fares

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2023 | 12:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Following the directives of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara region Tahir Ayub Khan, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Traffic Abbottabad Arif Javed Khan on Monday initiated a campaign against drivers of local public transport who were charging extra than the prescribed fares list.

While taking action against other violations, including tinted glasses, without helmet motorcycling and underage driving, the traffic police during the past week established checkpoints in various locations including Abbottabad city, Havelian, Galyat and Qalandarabad, where 340 vehicles were fined by removing black papers, and 123 motorcycles were seized for riding without a helmet, and later released after providing helmets. Moreover, 87 motorcycles were confiscated for underage driving, which were returned after taking a written undertaking, said a police spokesman.

Vehicles without number plates were also held and released after applying number plates, and during enforcement actions against drivers charging extra fares on various routes, vehicles were checked on the spot and drivers were fined for collecting fares without proper authorization, and the collected fare was returned to the passengers, he added.

On this occasion, SSP Traffic Arif Javed Khan stressed that it was the duty of every citizen to obey the law. Measures had been taken to ensure the welfare of the public and provide them with facilities, and injustice towards the public would not be tolerated under any circumstances, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

