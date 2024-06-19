Open Menu

Traffic Police Establishes 'Tourist Assistance Camps' At Dehmator Bypass, Changla Gali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Traffic Police establishes 'Tourist Assistance Camps' at Dehmator Bypass, Changla Gali

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) In a bid to guide and provide facilities to tourists, Abbottabad Traffic Police on Wednesday established 'Tourist Assistance Camps' at the Dhamtor Bypass and Changla Gali and continued its services on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to the details, on the third day of Eid, these camps were providing assistance to the tourists arriving from other cities with route guidance and essential facilities.

 

The initiative, directed by DIG Hazara, Tahir Ayub Khan, and supervised by DPO Abbottabad, Omar Tufail Khan, and SSP Traffic Tariq Mehmood Khan, aims to ensure a smooth and comfortable travel experience for visitors.

These assistance camps offer tourists comprehensive information about routes and provide cold beverages to help them cope with the heat. 

This effort underscores the commitment of the Traffic Police to enhance the experience of tourists visiting the region.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Traffic Guide From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

2 days ago
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

3 days ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

3 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

3 days ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

4 days ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

4 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan