Traffic Police Establishes 'Tourist Assistance Camps' At Dehmator Bypass, Changla Gali
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) In a bid to guide and provide facilities to tourists, Abbottabad Traffic Police on Wednesday established 'Tourist Assistance Camps' at the Dhamtor Bypass and Changla Gali and continued its services on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.
According to the details, on the third day of Eid, these camps were providing assistance to the tourists arriving from other cities with route guidance and essential facilities.
The initiative, directed by DIG Hazara, Tahir Ayub Khan, and supervised by DPO Abbottabad, Omar Tufail Khan, and SSP Traffic Tariq Mehmood Khan, aims to ensure a smooth and comfortable travel experience for visitors.
These assistance camps offer tourists comprehensive information about routes and provide cold beverages to help them cope with the heat.
This effort underscores the commitment of the Traffic Police to enhance the experience of tourists visiting the region.
