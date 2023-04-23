UrduPoint.com

Traffic Police Facilitation Centers Provide Services To Tourists During Eid Vacations

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :On the second day of the Eid-ul-Fitr, traffic police in Abbottabad established several facilitation camps at different locations for the convenience of tourists.

The camps were set up at locations such as Dhamtour Bypass, Harno, and Bariyan, where tourists were provided with facilities such as tea and informational pamphlets.

Following the directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan, SSP Traffic Arif Javed Khan established facilitation camps in various locations to provide better facilities to tourists coming from other cities and to easily transport them to their destination without any difficulty.

In addition, to providing better facilities to the tourists, pamphlets were also distributed for their ease of access while tea and snacks were also provided through mobile canteens on the campsites for tourists and children who accompanied them.

Furthermore, in order to recover damaged vehicles of tourists at various locations, traffic workshops were established on mobile vehicles.

