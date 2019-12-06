Traffic police Faisalabad launch awareness campaign in mosques, madrasas

(@imziishan)

The City Traffic Police have launched a campaign in mosques and madrasas to create awareness about traffic rules among citizens

CTO Sardar Muhammad Asif said here Friday that it was a need of the hour that every citizen is educated about the traffic rules.

He said that traffic education unit was holding awareness session in mosques also like schools, colleges and universities.

He said that tractor-trolley drivers were also being sensitised about traffic laws.

Traffic police were also pasting reflectors free-of-cost on tractor-trolleys and other heavy vehicles, he added.