FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :The City Traffic Police planted saplings at the Traffic Headquarters and driving testing area here on Wednesday.

CTO Asif Zafar Cheema and other officers planted saplings of different varieties.

On the occasion, the CTO said that tree plantation was imperative for pollution-free environment, adding that all traffic staff was planting saplings.