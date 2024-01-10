Open Menu

Traffic Police Files 26000 Cases On Unlicensed Driving

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2024 | 01:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Lahore Traffic Police, during its ongoing crackdown against unlicensed and under age drivers, filed over 26,000 cases so far, besides impounding thousands of vehicles in the provincial capital.

According to a spokesman of the City Traffic Police, some 9,737 cases have been filed against underage drivers and a new fee schedule for new and renewal of licenses will be implemented from January 16, ensuring stricter measures for traffic safety.

Chief Traffic Officer Ammara Athar in her statement said that anyone driving a vehicle without a valid license, including motorcycles, was now subject to legal action.

The crackdown has also been extended to those providing vehicles to underage individuals.

“To date, more than 26,000 cases have been registered for driving a motor cycle without a license during the crackdown. Vehicles involved in violations have been impounded, with fines of 5,000 for unlicensed car driving”, she added.

Ammara said “the crackdown aims to curb accidents and ensure safe travel. Parents are urged to uphold their responsibility and refrain from allowing underage children to drive”.

