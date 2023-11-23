Open Menu

Traffic Police Files 5,830 Cases Against Underage Drivers

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2023 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The City Traffic Police, during its ongoing crackdown on underage and un-licensed drivers, registered 5,830 cases in the provincial capital during the last 10 days.

According to a spokesman for the traffic police office, on directives of Chief traffic Officer Mustansar Feroze, policemen are determined to control accidents and protection of young lives and during the crackdown, 3,689 cases were registered against underage drivers, while 2,141 for without licenses besides impounding hundreds of vehicles in various police stations.

Chief Traffic Officer Mustansar Feroze appealed to citizen to ensure obtaining driving license as the city had 30 licence offices, 10 mobile vans, and three centres working 24/7. He said that cases would be registered against those providing vehicles to underage children, and advised parents to not provide vehicles to their children under any circumstances.

