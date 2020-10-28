Traffic police finalize traffic arrangements for 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The traffic police on Tuesday announced to finalize all the traffic arrangements for the processions of the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) that is 12th Rabi-ul-Awal falling on October 30 in the metropolis.

It is decided that all the SSPs would supervise and monitor the traffic arrangements in their own jurisdictions.

The procession of Dawat-e-Islami lead by Yaqoob Attari Sahab at 02:30 pm, will proceed on its route from Shaheed Masjid Kharadar, Plastic Market, Denso Hall, Light House, Jama Cloth, Saeed Manzil, Frere Chowk, Left turn Nasira school and culminate at Masjid-e-Gulzar-e-Habib, said a spokesperson of the Karachi Traffic police.

The procession lead by Moulana Asghar Dars & Akbar Dars at 02:30 pm will be taken out from Memon Masjid Kharadar and after passing through M.A. Jinnah Road, Tibet Center, Regal Chowk, Shara-e-Liaquat, Fresco Chowk, it will culminate at Aram Bagh Masjid.

The procession of Jamat-e-Ahle-e-Sunnat Pakistan lead by Shah Abdul Haq Qadri at 03:00 pm will emerge from Memon Masjid to M.A. Jinnah Road, Capri Chowk, Numaish and it will end at Nishtar Park.

As soon as the procession will proceed from Shaheed Masjid Kharadar and Memon Masjid, all vehicular traffic coming from Lea Market, Agha Khan Jamat Khana, Kharadar, Crane Chowrangi, G. Allana Road and Mai Kolachi sides shall not be allowed to proceed towards M.A. Jinnah Road and diverted towards alternate roads.

All vehicular traffic coming from Kemari side via Jinnah Bridge shall not be allowed to proceed towards M.W. Tower and diverted towards alternate roads from Jinnah Bridge.

All roads/streets/lanes falling on both sides of the above routes of the procession will be closed for all type of vehicular traffic and these will be sealed.

All type of vehicular traffic shall be diverted on alternate roads/street/lanes from the M.W. Tower to proceed on route New Chali Light House Signal, Arts Council, Chand Bibi Chowk, Tanga Stand Chowk, Crane Chowrangi, Lea Market, Madina Road crossing near PS Soldier Bazar, Jinnah Bridge, ICI Chowk, Sobraj Chutomal Chowk, Anklesaria Hospital, Jubilee Cinema, Waheed Murad Chowk, Shalimar Chowk, Karachi Grammar School, Lucky Star, Lasbella Light Signal, Teen Hatti Light Signal, Guru Mandir Chowk, PP Chowrangi, Society Light Signal, Noorani Kabab, Allah Wali Chowrangi, Agha Khan Park towards PS Soldier Bazar, Taj Complex, Student Biryani, Saddar Dawakhana, Zauq-e-Shireen Cut, Agha Khan-3rd Road, Jubilee Chowk, Britto Light Signal to reach Nishter Park.

All vehicular Traffic coming from University Road to M.A. Jinnah (PP Chowrangi) will not be allowed to proceed towards M.A. Jinnah Road and will be diverted from underneath of Jail Flyover and diverted towards Jail Flyover or Kashmir Road.

All vehicular traffic coming from insides streets to PP Chowrangi, will be diverted to Ayesha Aziz Chowrangi, Shara-e-Quaideen to Shara-e-Faisal or PP Chowrangi to straight Corridor-III, Saddar.

All vehicular traffic coming from Guru Mandir to M.A. Jinnah Road will be diverted from Binori Light Signal towards Jail.

All vehicular traffic coming from Lasbella, business Recorder Road to M.A. Jinnah Road will not be allowed to proceed towards M.A. Jinnah Road and will be diverted towards Jahangir Road, Jamshed Road or Binori Signal to New M.A. Jinnah or towards Jail.

All lanes /roads /street of Bahadur Yar Jung road from Guru Mandir upto Mansfield Street will be completely closed.

All vehicular traffic coming from Shahra-e-Quaideen will not be allowed to proceed after Society Light Signal and will be diverted towards Ayesha Aziz Chowrangi or Kashmir Road.

As soon as the procession of Moulana Akbar Dars will start from Memon Masjid to Aram Bagh Masjid, all kind of traffic coming from Empress Market will be diverted towards Zaib-un-Nisa Street and from Shara-e-Liaquat to Aram Bagh Light Signal towards Dr. Zia uddin Road, from Court Road towards M.R. Kiyani Chowk.

No vehicle will be allowed to Park from Tibet Chowk to Regal Chowk and Regal Chowk to Bagh Masjid.

All vehicular traffic coming from Nishtar Road towards Kharadar will not be allowed after Lea Market and no vehicle will be allowed to proceed from Kharadar to Lea Market.

General Public is advised not to use route of the 12th Rabi-ul-Awal processions for their journey and only use alternate roads/ streets /lanes to reach their destinations without any problem.

Furthermore for any query please dial Traffic Police Helpline 1915 for assistance, where our staff is present round the clock to assist and help.