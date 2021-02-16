UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traffic Police Fine 326 Over Loaders, 16 Motorcyclists

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 08:00 PM

Traffic police fine 326 over loaders, 16 motorcyclists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The traffic police in an action against overloading imposed fines on 326 vehicles during last week and booked 16 motorcyclists over performing one-wheeling at Northern Bypass Road.

In a statement issued by the Traffic Headquarters here Tuesday, several vehicles were fined for overloading after directives issued by Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Masjeed regarding stern action against drivers overloading their vehicles.

The traffic police also apprehended 16 bike-riders and impounded their motorcycles over performing one-wheeling. The motorcyclists were later released after collection of fine from them and a written guaranty from their parents to not let their children perform one-wheeling in future.

The CTO has warned that actions against violations of traffic laws would continue and no leniency would be shown towards those playing with their own and others' lives.

More Stories From Pakistan

