Traffic police fine 32,918 motorcyclists for not wearing helmets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Traffic police have penalized 32,918 motorcyclists in a crackdown conducted last week against avoiding wearing helmets.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Abbass Majeed Marwat on Tuesday said during a crackdown the education team launched awareness campaigns on traffic laws and distributed pamphlets depicting different signs usually installed at highways and other prominent places at the road.

He said approximately 20 percent improvement has been witnessed in compliance with helmet wearing in provincial metropolis.

Abbass also warned those violating traffic laws to abide by the lane discipline, ensure fastening seatbelts and wearing helmets during bike riding otherwise, they would face heavy fines.

People should use the right lanes for Light Transport Vehicles (LTVs) while the left lane was specified for Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTVs), he said.