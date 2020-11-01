Traffic police fine over 3,700 vehicles for violating rules in October

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :On the directives of SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio, the traffic police fined more than 3,700 vehicles for violating the traffic rules in October.

According to the statistics released by the police spokesman here on Sunday, as many as 1,498 motorbikes, 634 cars, 471 rickshaws, 438 mini pick up vans, 209 mazda trucks, 184 passenger vans and 134 mini taxis were issued fines.

The traffic police collected Rs 8,440,500 through the fines, the spokesman added.

He told that 36 passenger buses, 30 coasters, 15 tractors, 50 tractor trawlers and 6 oil and water tankers were also fined for the traffic violations.