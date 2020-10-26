Traffic police fined 300 persons over use of tinted glasses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Traffic police Monday launched a crackdown against used of tinted glasses in vehicles and issued 300 challans to violators.

The crackdown was carried out on the directives of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Mohammad Ali Gandapur.

The teams of traffic police made spot checking points on various localities in the provincial metropolis and panelized 300 persons. The traffic police also issued warnings to owners of the vehicles and advised public to avoid use of tinted glasses otherwise stern action would be taken against violators.