Traffic Police Fined 6,000 Vehicles Over Wrong Parking

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police taking action against violators of traffic rules has fined as many as owners of 6,000 vehicles during the last 15-days and impounded hundreds of vehicles.

As per the directives of Chief Traffic Police Officer Abbas Majeed Marwat, traffic police launched a major crackdown in the city and created awareness among the commuters.

The crackdown was launched especially against wrong parking at city roads.

More Stories From Pakistan

