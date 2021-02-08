Traffic police fined 6,000 vehicles over wrong parking

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police taking action against violators of traffic rules has fined as many as owners of 6,000 vehicles during the last 15-days and impounded hundreds of vehicles.

As per the directives of Chief Traffic Police Officer Abbas Majeed Marwat, traffic police launched a major crackdown in the city and created awareness among the commuters.

The crackdown was launched especially against wrong parking at city roads.