Traffic Police Fined 6,555 Motorbike Riders In Three Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2023 | 02:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The City traffic police (CTP) issued challan tickets to as many as 6,555 motorbike riders during the last three-day over violation of traffic rules and for not using safety helmets.

According to CTP spokesman 16 motorcycles were also confiscated due to non-registration, adding that such actions against motorcycle riders would continue without discrimination.

He said that as per the directives of Chief Traffic Officer, Qamar Hayat Khan the CTP officials were taking actions against violators of traffic rules on a daily basis with no leniency.

