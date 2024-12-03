Traffic police fined 950 persons over tinted glasses of vehicles

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Traffic police Tuesday launched a crackdown on installation of tinted glasses at vehicles and issued 950 challans to drivers found violating the rules.

Under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer, Saud Khan, traffic police set up checkpoints across the city to identify and penalize offenders.

The traffic police also issued warnings to vehicle owners, urging them to remove tinted glass to avoid further legal action.