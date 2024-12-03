Open Menu

Traffic Police Fined 950 Persons Over Tinted Glasses Of Vehicles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Traffic police fined 950 persons over tinted glasses of vehicles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Traffic police Tuesday launched a crackdown on installation of tinted glasses at vehicles and issued 950 challans to drivers found violating the rules.

Under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer, Saud Khan, traffic police set up checkpoints across the city to identify and penalize offenders.

The traffic police also issued warnings to vehicle owners, urging them to remove tinted glass to avoid further legal action.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Vehicle Traffic Saud

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says he has one last card to play yet

Imran Khan says he has one last card to play yet

35 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Zimbabwe opt to bat first in second T20I against P ..

Zimbabwe opt to bat first in second T20I against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charg ..

Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charge

4 hours ago
 Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangla ..

Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh

4 hours ago
 COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard ..

COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..

4 hours ago
Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed ..

Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news

4 hours ago
 PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘ ..

PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

18 hours ago
 Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget s ..

Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan