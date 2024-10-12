Traffic police fines driver over Rs50,000 for 108 violations in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) In a bid to address the repeated traffic violations in Lahore, the traffic police have intensified their efforts.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Amara Athar emphasised the need for drivers to adhere to traffic regulations, particularly given the increased monitoring measures in place.

The CTO noted that individuals with outstanding e-challans would be barred from accessing various police services, including obtaining driving licence, character certificates, and verifications.

Meanwhile, according to the collected data of repeated traffic law violations, a vehicle owner has been fined with more than Rs50,000 for 108 violations under the city’s e-challan system.

On Saturday, the vehicle was stopped on The Mall by traffic warden Mohsin Abbas.

The vehicle was found to have violated traffic signals 80 times, lane rules 19 times, and failed to wear a seatbelt on nine occasions.

Meanwhile, the authorities have also launched a crackdown on tampering of vehicle number plates.