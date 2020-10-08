UrduPoint.com
Traffic Police Forms Another Traffic Education Unit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 02:44 PM

City Traffic Police formed another traffic education unit for launching an effective awareness campaign about traffic laws in city and Saddar areas

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police formed another traffic education unit for launching an effective awareness campaign about traffic laws in city and Saddar areas.

Muhammad Waqas will be Incharge of Saddar area unit,while Senior Traffic Warden Anayatullah will be Incharge of city area.

Necessary step will be taken for creating awareness about traffic laws among citizens of all the four tehsils and major towns of the district including Jarranwala, Tandlianwala, Samundri, Chak Jhumra, Dijkot, Khurrianwala and Pancerah.

CTO Muhammad Hassan Afzal said here Thursday that district Faisalabad was the third largest city of the country and one traffic education unit was insufficient for the city, so it has been decided for setting up another unit for Saddar areas.

He said that the units will arrange awareness sessions about traffic laws to control road accidents at transport stands including general bus stands,educational units and public places.

