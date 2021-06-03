Traffic police give 3-day deadline for voluntary removal of encroachments from Namak Mandi

City traffic police Thursday gave traders' community a three-day deadline to remove encroachment alongside the road causing hurdles in smooth traffic flow on main Namak Mandi Road and also creating obstacles for pedestrians

The deadline was issued in a meeting chaired by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Abbas Majeed Marwat with a delegation of traders' community led by President Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajraan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Malik Mehr Elahi. The meeting besides other officials was attended by members of Namak Mandi Bazaar Traders' Union.

CTO listened to the grievances of traders' of Namak Mandi and assured resolving all the problems related to traffic police at the earliest. Seeking cooperation of traders in removal of encroachment, he warned that after completion of the deadline, traffic police would launch a grand operation against the mafia.

He also warned imposition of heavy fines and confiscation of goods and said that no leniency would be shown.

President Tajraan, Malik Mehr Elahi assured CTO removal of encroachments from Namak Mandi Bazaar voluntarily within deadline.