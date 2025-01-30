Open Menu

Traffic Police Gujrat Holds Awareness Session On Road Safety

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2025 | 08:21 PM

Traffic Police Gujrat organised a road safety awareness session at Darsons College of Science and Technology, Bhimber Road

Gujrat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Traffic Police Gujrat organised a road safety awareness session at Darsons College of Science and Technology, Bhimber Road.

The session was held under the directives of Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr.

Usman Anwar and Additional IG Traffic Punjab Mirza Farhan Baig, with supervision from District Police Officer (DPO) Mustansar Ata Bajwa and District Traffic Officer (DTO) Raza Awan.

Students were briefed on traffic regulations, the ongoing crackdown on non-standard number plates, and the importance of obtaining a motorcycle driving license.

A 42-day grace period was announced for learner permits.

