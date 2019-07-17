Traffic police headquarters inaugurated om Lower Dir

District Police Officer (DPO) Lower Dir District Shahbaz Wazir Wednesday here inaugurated Traffic Police Headquarters to facilitate the traffic police in the disposal of their duties

LOWER DIR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Lower Dir District Shahbaz Wazir Wednesday here inaugurated Traffic Police Headquarters to facilitate the traffic police in the disposal of their duties.

In Charge Traffic Police Shad Muhammad was present on the occasion.

The traffic police headquarters would be manned with tourist police wherein administrative matters of the traffic police would be addressed.

Moreover the traffic police would be available round the clock to meet any eventuality in case of road accident and any other emergency. The headquarters would have the facility of Emergency and Medical Response Unit as well.

The DPO said that despite limited resources, the capacity building of Dir Lower Police was in progress and more similar steps would be taken for the services of the masses in the district.