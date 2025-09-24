Open Menu

Traffic Police Held Awareness Sessions For Students

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Traffic police held awareness sessions for students

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Sialkot traffic police on Wednesday organized awareness sessions about traffic rules and road safety for the students of schools and colleges.

According to a spokesperson,officers of the traffic police visited different schools and colleges and delivered lectures on traffic rules and other safety measures.

He informed that the officers also teach the students about use of helmet,seat belts,traffic signals etc.

The officers of the traffic police also informed the students about the lane system and all necessary rules before riding bikes,cars etc at roads.

The official said that awareness sessions aimed to create traffic rules,road safety awareness among the students.

Recent Stories

UAE, US explore ways to advance trade, investment ..

UAE, US explore ways to advance trade, investment ties

11 minutes ago
 US scientists study Taylor Swift’s voice to unde ..

US scientists study Taylor Swift’s voice to understand human speech evolution

14 minutes ago
 China’s Global Digital Trade Expo opens tomorrow ..

China’s Global Digital Trade Expo opens tomorrow with UAE as guest of honour

41 minutes ago
 United States chairs Libya Senior Officials Meetin ..

United States chairs Libya Senior Officials Meeting in New York

41 minutes ago
 TikToker Sehar Hayat confirms divorce from Sami Ra ..

TikToker Sehar Hayat confirms divorce from Sami Rasheed

1 hour ago
 China home to nearly 4.65 million 5G base stations

China home to nearly 4.65 million 5G base stations

1 hour ago
Karachi dealers hand over stolen phones worth Rs 2 ..

Karachi dealers hand over stolen phones worth Rs 2.2m to CPLC

1 hour ago
 World bank president hails Pakistan’s reform age ..

World bank president hails Pakistan’s reform agenda

1 hour ago
 Trump meets muslim leaders in New York focus on Ga ..

Trump meets muslim leaders in New York focus on Gaza conflict

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed discusses cooperation with numb ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses cooperation with number of foreign ministers in New ..

1 hour ago
 Korea's ICT service exports up 19% in H1

Korea's ICT service exports up 19% in H1

2 hours ago
 OpenAI, Oracle, SoftBank announce five new AI data ..

OpenAI, Oracle, SoftBank announce five new AI data centres in US

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan