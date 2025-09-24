Traffic police held awareness sessions for students

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Sialkot traffic police on Wednesday organized awareness sessions about traffic rules and road safety for the students of schools and colleges.

According to a spokesperson,officers of the traffic police visited different schools and colleges and delivered lectures on traffic rules and other safety measures.

He informed that the officers also teach the students about use of helmet,seat belts,traffic signals etc.

The officers of the traffic police also informed the students about the lane system and all necessary rules before riding bikes,cars etc at roads.

The official said that awareness sessions aimed to create traffic rules,road safety awareness among the students.