Traffic police hold awareness camps

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Traffic police education unit holds awareness camps at various crossings in the city to sensitize the transporters about preventive measures during fog time.

CTO Asif Siddique said here on Tuesday that pasting reflectors and fog lights on rear sides of the transport especially at slow moving vehicles was vital during fog hours.

He urged the citizens to keep indicators of their vehicles functional, besides headlights and back lights.

He said that traffic staff was directed to launch a campaign for pasting reflectors on the vehicles free of charge across the district.