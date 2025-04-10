Open Menu

Traffic Police Hold Awareness Seminar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2025 | 04:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Traffic police organised an awareness seminar at the general bus stand to sensitise drivers.

Addressing the seminar, Chief Traffic Officer Farhan Aslam said that it was the responsibility of citizens and transporters to follow traffic rules for safe traveling.

He said that the traffic education unit was holding awareness sessions at various points including schools, colleges, universities and other public places.

He appealed to the citizens to abide by the traffic laws as it will save them and others also.

District Emergency Officer Rescue-1122 Zafar Iqbal, Parks and Horticulture Officers, and others were also present.

