Traffic police hold awareness workshop for Fesco staff

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Traffic police organized an awareness workshop regarding road safety and traffic rules at Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Regional Training Centre here on Tuesday.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Maqsood Ahmed Loon while addressing the workshop said that traffic police were utilizing all available resources for ensuring smooth traffic flow on city roads but lack of awareness among people about traffic rules was creating traffic problems.

He said that such types of workshops were effective in creating awareness among citizens about the traffic rules.

He said that following the traffic rules was the moral duty of every citizen.

The CTO said the main objective of the workshop was to convey the message to the FESCO employees that they should follow the traffic rules. He said people should avoid illegal parking on the roads, riding motorcycles without helmets and back view mirrors.

He further said that car drivers should use seat belts and avoid using mobile phones while driving.

Executive Engineer (XEN) RTC Sajjad Ahmed Awan, Instructor Kibral Saeed Abdaland large number of staff attended the workshop.