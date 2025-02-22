Traffic Police hold meeting to improve traffic management

(@FahadShabbir)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) A meeting of traffic officers held under the chairmanship of DSP Traffic Swabi, Noorul Amin Khan on Saturday reviewed and enhance traffic management strategies.

During the meeting, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Noorul Amin directed officers to implement a comprehensive plan to ensure smooth traffic flow and take strict action against violations.

He instructed traffic personnel to crack down on illegal number plates, tinted windows, underage motorcyclists, pressure horns, flashlights, and one-wheeling, as well as general violations of traffic laws.

Additionally, action would be taken against overloaded and improperly parked vehicles.

Emphasizing professionalism, he advised officers to interact with the public politely, following the principle of "Salam first, then communication."

He also made it mandatory for all traffic officers to wear proper uniforms and use helmets and jackets while on duty.

DSP Noorul Amin made it clear that there was no place in the Swabi Police for those who engage in misconduct, abuse their authority, or tarnish the image of the force.