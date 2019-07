The city traffic police (CTP) conducted road safety seminar at the Sui Northern Gas Company Limited (SNGPL) Office to sensitize staff about implementation on traffic rules

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The city traffic police (CTP) conducted road safety seminar at the Sui Northern Gas Company Limited ( SNGPL ) Office to sensitize staff about implementation on traffic rules.

Chief Traffic Officer Huma Naseeb gave briefing about community policing and highlighted its role to implement rules.

General Manager SNGPL Abdul Aziz said that all possible steps would be taken regarding implementation on traffic rules.