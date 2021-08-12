Traffic police holds awareness camp

The City traffic Police held an awareness camp about laws at Chenab Club Chowk here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The City traffic Police held an awareness camp about laws at Chenab Club Chowk here on Thursday.

Chief Traffic Officer Tanveer Ahmed Malik inaugurated the camp and advised people to keep their national identity cards, driving licences and documents of vehicles with them while travelling.

He said installation of unregistered number plates were illegal and added thatthe traffic police had launched a helpline 1915 for guidance and assistance of people abouttraffic issues.