Traffic Police Holds Awareness Session

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2025 | 05:50 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) A road safety awareness session was organised at Dar-e-Arqam school, Bhimber Road, under the supervision of District Traffic Officer Raza Awan.

The session was held to educate students on traffic laws, safe road practices, and pedestrian safety.

Officials highlighted that individuals under 18 are not permitted to ride motorcycles, as underage driving is a major cause of accidents. A road-crossing drill was also conducted to reinforce pedestrian safety measures.

At the conclusion of the session, masks were distributed among students as part of an awareness campaign on smog prevention. The Traffic Police urged citizens to adhere to traffic laws to ensure road safety and prevent accidents.

