Traffic Police Holds Awareness Session
Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2025 | 05:50 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) A road safety awareness session was organised at Dar-e-Arqam school, Bhimber Road, under the supervision of District Traffic Officer Raza Awan.
The session was held to educate students on traffic laws, safe road practices, and pedestrian safety.
Officials highlighted that individuals under 18 are not permitted to ride motorcycles, as underage driving is a major cause of accidents. A road-crossing drill was also conducted to reinforce pedestrian safety measures.
At the conclusion of the session, masks were distributed among students as part of an awareness campaign on smog prevention. The Traffic Police urged citizens to adhere to traffic laws to ensure road safety and prevent accidents.
Recent Stories
UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-Genera ..
MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT
Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..
IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Latifa bint Mohammed: 'Our children are future, leaders of tomorrow, pioneers of ..
Green Card holders not have permanent residency rights: US vice president
Abdullah bin Zayed: ’We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to providing support ..
Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed today
T20I series: Pakistan, New Zealand all set to lock horns tomorrow
S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia to A+ with stable outlook
UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan
China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to combat misinformation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Traffic police holds awareness session6 minutes ago
-
The district should ensure 100 percent success of the enrollment campaign and in the first phase6 minutes ago
-
SSP distrubuted Ration bags, Cash in martyrs families of Larkana District16 minutes ago
-
Larkana police arrest 9 outlaws: Social evil in crackdown16 minutes ago
-
Stronger consumer rights advocated on World Consumer Rights Day in Hazara Division26 minutes ago
-
Peshawar High Court rejects bail plea in Saifur Rehman murder case26 minutes ago
-
Gang busted, stolen vehicles recovered26 minutes ago
-
PHC directs Social Welfare Dept to decide on illegal orphanage house election26 minutes ago
-
Young wildlife conservationist achieves breakthrough of raising rare Koklass Pheasant in captivity36 minutes ago
-
Price Magistrates tasked for ensuring controlled prices36 minutes ago
-
Two killed in road mishap36 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad issues directives for tight security36 minutes ago