UrduPoint.com

Traffic Police Holds Lecture On Drivers' Safety

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Traffic police holds lecture on drivers' safety

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Traffic police arranged a lecture here Monday, to convince drivers to observe precautionary measures while plying vehicles on streets of the district.

Speaking on the occasion, District Traffic Officer Samiullah stressed people to abide by traffic rules with heart and soul.

He appealed to the drivers to avoid CNG/LPG gas cylinders besides using mobile phone during driving.

Samiullah pressed car drivers for using seat belt as compulsory practice before leaving for the required journey.

Furthermore, the DTO asked the masses to at least follow the basic traffic rules to protect the rights of other citizens.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Vehicles Car Traffic Gas

Recent Stories

IHC orders PM to review appointment of Hanif Abbas ..

IHC orders PM to review appointment of Hanif Abbasi as SAPM

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan team's tour to Sri Lanka limited to two m ..

Pakistan team's tour to Sri Lanka limited to two matches

37 minutes ago
 Celebs mark Mother’s day

Celebs mark Mother’s day

4 hours ago
 Muhammad Abbas gets nine wickets for 62 as Hampshi ..

Muhammad Abbas gets nine wickets for 62 as Hampshire secures victory over Glouce ..

4 hours ago
 Ahsan, Hamza discuss political situation

Ahsan, Hamza discuss political situation

4 hours ago
 IMF delays meeting with Pakistani Authorities: Muz ..

IMF delays meeting with Pakistani Authorities: Muzzammil  Aslam

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.