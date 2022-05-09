Traffic police holds lecture on drivers' safety

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Traffic police arranged a lecture here Monday, to convince drivers to observe precautionary measures while plying vehicles on streets of the district.

Speaking on the occasion, District Traffic Officer Samiullah stressed people to abide by traffic rules with heart and soul.

He appealed to the drivers to avoid CNG/LPG gas cylinders besides using mobile phone during driving.

Samiullah pressed car drivers for using seat belt as compulsory practice before leaving for the required journey.

Furthermore, the DTO asked the masses to at least follow the basic traffic rules to protect the rights of other citizens.