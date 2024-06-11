Traffic Police Holds Meeting Dist Working Group To Avert Accidents
Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2024 | 08:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Jaleel Imran Ghalzai held a meeting with members of the District Working Group to avert the accidents in the city at his office on Tuesday.
The meeting included Aleem Majid (MDA), Muhammad Tariq (MDA), Nadir Hamid (DC Office), Shahid Hamid (CPO Office), Ulfat Rasool (RTA Office), Muhammad Amjad (1122), Sahib Yar (NHMP), Ikram-ul-Haq (Department of Environment), Jameel (PHP), Khalid Mahmood (Municipal Corporation), Asif Shaheen DSP Traffic Circle Gaddafi, Waseem Ijaz DSP Circle City, Inspector Admin Qamar Rasheed, Inspector Abid Hussain, and focal person of the District Working Group Mushtaq Ahmed
Traffic Warden.
the The CTO reviewed the traffic accidents occurring in the city and its surroundings.
The relevant officers reaffirmed their commitment to playing their respective roles in checking fatal accidents. The participants gave their suggestions and assured that they would take every possible measure to prevent fatal accidents in the city.
