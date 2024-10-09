Open Menu

Traffic Police Hosts Training Workshop For Police Officers

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2024 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The City Traffic Police Peshawar organized a training workshop for police officers across the province, focusing on the management and operation of driving schools according to standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The workshop, held at Hayatabad Driving School, was attended by officers from various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Saud Khan delivered a special lecture to the participants on efficiently managing driving schools.

He emphasized the need to teach modern driving skills to the citizens of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in line with contemporary requirements.

He also instructed the officers to raise awareness among trainees about traffic laws, highlighting the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police's ongoing efforts to promote road safety awareness across the province.

He said that driving schools have been activated across the province. These schools not only provide driving lessons but also offer comprehensive training on traffic regulations.

A special seminar was also held at Hayatabad Driving school to provide assistance and guidance to citizens.

The purpose of this seminar, CTO Saud Khan noted, was to ensure the proper training of instructors and to guarantee all forms of support for the citizens.

