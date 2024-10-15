Open Menu

Traffic Police Hosts Training Workshop For Police Officers

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Traffic police hosts training workshop for police officers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The City Traffic Police Peshawar organized a training workshop for police officers across the province, focusing on the management and operation of driving schools according to standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The workshop, held at Hayatabad Driving School, was attended by officers from various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Saud Khan delivered a special lecture to the participants on efficiently managing driving schools.

He emphasized the need to teach modern driving skills to the citizens of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in line with contemporary requirements.

He also instructed the officers to raise awareness among trainees about traffic laws, highlighting the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police's ongoing efforts to promote road safety awareness across the province.

He said that driving schools have been activated across the province. These schools not only provide driving lessons but also offer comprehensive training on traffic regulations.

A special seminar was also held at Hayatabad Driving school to provide assistance and guidance to citizens. The purpose of this seminar, CTO Saud Khan noted, was to ensure the proper training of instructors and to guarantee all forms of support for the citizens.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Road Traffic Saud All From

Recent Stories

Power, Style, and Performance at an Unbeatable Min ..

Power, Style, and Performance at an Unbeatable Minimum Price!

47 minutes ago
 Top Tech and Lifestyle Creators Rave About the viv ..

Top Tech and Lifestyle Creators Rave About the vivo V40 5G: A Perfect Fusion of ..

1 hour ago
 realme GT 6 to Launch Exclusively on Daraz.pk: Fla ..

Realme GT 6 to Launch Exclusively on Daraz.pk: Flagship Killer Comes With the Be ..

1 hour ago
 SCO SUMMIT 2024: Pakistan Ready to Lead the Region ..

SCO SUMMIT 2024: Pakistan Ready to Lead the Regional Unity.

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigat ..

Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigate alleged rape case

5 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs ..

Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs as second Test starts

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s dir ..

Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s direction in face of evolving cha ..

17 hours ago
 French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake ..

French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake EU jobs trial

17 hours ago
 Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of pro ..

Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of prosperity in Pakistan: Ahsan

17 hours ago
 Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania

Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan