Traffic Police Implements Plan To Improve Traffic Flow In City

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2025 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The City Traffic Police Peshawar has launched initiatives to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city.

On the directives of Chief Traffic Officer Haroon Rashid Khan, the education team conducted awareness campaigns at Khyber Road and GT Road checkpoints.

During the campaign, the education team informed drivers about traffic lane discipline violations and unsafe overtaking practices. They highlighted the dangers associated with reckless driving and urged motorists to avoid such hazardous behavior in the future.

To further promote road safety, the education team placed traffic cones to regulate lane discipline and distributed pamphlets to citizens.

These pamphlets emphasized the risks of overspeeding and the benefits of wearing seat belts.

Chief Traffic Officer Haroon Rashid Khan stated that the City Traffic Police Peshawar regularly organizes awareness and training sessions at various locations and institutions.

He said the aim of these efforts is to reduce road accidents and ensure compliance with traffic laws among citizens.

He reaffirmed that the training sessions will continue as part of their long-term road safety initiative.

