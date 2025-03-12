Traffic Police Implements Strategy To Improve Traffic Flow On Roads, Public Safety
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2025 | 09:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) City traffic police have implemented a comprehensive strategy to improve traffic flow and public safety, said Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Haroon Rasheed Khan on Wednesday.
Talking to news reporters at his office, Haroon said that campaign targeting motorcyclists without helmets was underway while in collaboration with district administration, a crackdown on encroachments has resulted in 300 FIRs and the apprehension of 500 individuals.
He said that an additional 600 traffic police personnel have been deployed for a third shift to facilitate people during holy month of Ramazan.
He said that three new driving schools have been established to educate public on traffic rules. License delivery has been streamlined, with licenses issued within 15 minutes of passing road and medical tests.
Traffic awareness messages are displayed on LED screens at BRT stations while traffic updates and programs were broadcast on FM 88.6.
Haroon said that zebra crossings for pedestrians have been repainted and additional parking signs have been installed. He said that senior traffic staff visited educational institutions, and distributed booklets, and pamphlets depicting traffic laws, and 100 helmets among students.
