Open Menu

Traffic Police Implements Strategy To Improve Traffic Flow On Roads, Public Safety

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2025 | 09:40 PM

Traffic police implements strategy to improve traffic flow on roads, public safety

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) City traffic police have implemented a comprehensive strategy to improve traffic flow and public safety, said Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Haroon Rasheed Khan on Wednesday.

Talking to news reporters at his office, Haroon said that campaign targeting motorcyclists without helmets was underway while in collaboration with district administration, a crackdown on encroachments has resulted in 300 FIRs and the apprehension of 500 individuals.

He said that an additional 600 traffic police personnel have been deployed for a third shift to facilitate people during holy month of Ramazan.

He said that three new driving schools have been established to educate public on traffic rules. License delivery has been streamlined, with licenses issued within 15 minutes of passing road and medical tests.

Traffic awareness messages are displayed on LED screens at BRT stations while traffic updates and programs were broadcast on FM 88.6.

Haroon said that zebra crossings for pedestrians have been repainted and additional parking signs have been installed. He said that senior traffic staff visited educational institutions, and distributed booklets, and pamphlets depicting traffic laws, and 100 helmets among students.

Recent Stories

Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number aucti ..

Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number auction in support of Fathers’ En ..

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of M ..

Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of Muslim women

31 minutes ago
 Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, ..

Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, sets strategic direction for 2 ..

31 minutes ago
 Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

1 hour ago
 Model Nadia Hussain’s husband gets bail in Rs 54 ..

Model Nadia Hussain’s husband gets bail in Rs 540m embezzlement case

1 hour ago
 US dollar remains strong against rupee in foreign ..

US dollar remains strong against rupee in foreign exchange market

1 hour ago
Ministry of Cabinet Affairs honours DEWA for its d ..

Ministry of Cabinet Affairs honours DEWA for its digital leadership

2 hours ago
 Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to trans ..

Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to transform public spaces into artist ..

2 hours ago
 SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in ..

SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in child murder case

2 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffa ..

US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffar Express train

2 hours ago
 Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to ..

Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to achieve RTA’s objectives

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan