Traffic Police Impose Rs 1.5 Mln Fine Over None Use Of Seat Belt During Three Months

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 03:56 PM

Traffic police impose Rs 1.5 mln fine over none use of seat belt during three months

City Traffic Police has been imposed fine against drivers for violating traffic laws during last three months

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :City Traffic Police has been imposed fine against drivers for violating traffic laws during last three months.

In a press release issued here Monday, SSP Traffic Kashif Zulfiqar said that Rs1.

5 million fine were imposed against drivers for not using seat belts. Police have issued challans to more than 6000 vehicles during the said period.

It is worth to mentioning here that traffic police has also been organized different people awareness campaigns regarding traffic laws and rules with purpose to save the lives of citizenry.

