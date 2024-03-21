Traffic Police Imposes Challans Over Rules Violation
Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2024 | 11:40 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Chief Traffic Police Officer Dr. Ahadullah Thursday said that they have imposed challans and fines of over 3089 during the month on those violating traffic rules.
Talking to media men, CTO Dr. Ahadullah said that the traffic staff will use all resources to ensure compliance with the rules. Strict action will be taken against violators, said Chief Traffic Officer Dr. Ahadullah.
The use of unregistered vehicles, fancy number plates, and black glasses is prohibited in the city, said Chief Traffic Officer Dr.
Ahadullah. Actions are being taken by the City Traffic Police against those using unregistered motorcycles, black glasses, and fancy number plates.
He disclosed that 3089 people were fined under various actions during the blockades by the Traffic Police on duty during the month-long time.
He said, among them 1690 people using black glasses, and 1201 unregistered vehicles, while 198 people were prosecuted for using fancy numbers.
