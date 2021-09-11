UrduPoint.com

Traffic Police Impounded 67 Vehicles For Violating SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 04:59 PM

Traffic Police impounded 67 vehicles for violating SOPs

The City Traffic Police (CTP) on Saturday impounded 67 public transport vehicles for violating Coronavirus SOPs at different bus terminals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) on Saturday impounded 67 public transport vehicles for violating Coronavirus SOPs at different bus terminals.

Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat said traffic teams carried out raids at various bus terminals in the city and impounded vehicles for carrying passengers despite ban on Intercity public transport and closure of bus terminals as per directives of the National Command Operation Center (NCOC).

The chief traffic officer said all available resources and efforts would be utilized to ensure implementation of SOPs in public transport and directives of NCOC and provincial government.

He said the traffic police awareness campaign to observe SOPs would continue to ensure safety of people.

