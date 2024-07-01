Open Menu

Traffic Police In Action Against Tinted Glasses, Music

Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2024 | 07:07 PM

Traffic police in action against tinted glasses, music

The traffic police launched a vigorous campaign against tinted windowpanes and loud music here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The traffic police launched a vigorous campaign against tinted windowpanes and loud music here on Monday.

CTO Maqsood Ahmad Loone said that strict action would be taken against violators without discrimination.

He said that the traffic plan for Muharram-ul-Haram was also being chalked out to maintain smooth flow of traffic on roads. He directed wardens to perform their duties honestly as no laxity will be tolerated.

