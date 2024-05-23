Traffic Police In Action Against Two Stroke Rickshaws, Around 500 Impounded
Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2024 | 02:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The city traffic police have started a crackdown against two-stroke rickshaws in the district and impounded around 500 such three-wheelers to ease the traffic chaos and disorder.
According to traffic police, these rickshaws were not being allowed renewal of permit and registration for the last many years adding that most of these rickshaws were plying on roads without valid and proper documents.
Besides, the traffic police said these two-stroke rickshaws were also a main source of noise and air pollution and created traffic problems in the city. Most of the drivers of these rickshaws apply lubricants in their fuel tanks that result in smoke emissions and have a bad impact on the city's environment.
Adding his comments, the SP Traffic Peshawar said a seven-point agenda was signed between the rickshaw union and traffic police in 2022 to gradually shift from two-stroke rickshaws to four-stroke that are less hazardous to the environment.
However, with the passage of time rather than a decrease in such rickshaws, its number was further increased causing problems in streamlining the traffic flow and discipline.
The traffic police said around 500 two-stroke rickshaws having no proper documents have been impounded and the campaign would continue till achieving the desired goal.
On the other hand, the drivers of these rickshaws have demanded that the government arrange some other source of livelihood for them as with no alternate remedial incentives, their financial condition would further deteriorate.
