Traffic Police In Action To Stop Overcharging From Passengers

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Traffic police in action to stop overcharging from passengers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The city traffic police set up complaints & awareness camps at transports stands to stop overcharging from passengers.

A spokesperson said here on Wednesday that the special move had been launched to facilitate the passengers before Eid-ul-Adha.

A crackdown was being held against transporters involved in overcharging of fare.The transporters were being imposed heavy fines,besides impounding their vehicles.

All DSPs traffic were directed to monitor fare charged by the transporters in their respective circles,spokesperson added.

